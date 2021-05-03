Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $95.00 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

