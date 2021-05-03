Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $370.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

