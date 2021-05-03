Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

