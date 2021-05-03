Veracyte (VCYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, analysts expect Veracyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.10 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.