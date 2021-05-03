Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

