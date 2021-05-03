Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

TSE:VET opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.71. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.