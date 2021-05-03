Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $53.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

