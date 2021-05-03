Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. CX Institutional increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

