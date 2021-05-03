Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 155 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Matson were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Matson stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,550 shares of company stock worth $660,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

