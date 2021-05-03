Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.47.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $218.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $662,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,679,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

