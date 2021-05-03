Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.20. 2,592,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,769. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

