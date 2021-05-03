Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.47.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.20. 2,592,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,769. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.58 and a 200 day moving average of $221.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,229. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

