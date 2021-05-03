Vetri (VLD) Market Cap Hits $2.84 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Vetri has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $61.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vetri has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vetri coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vetri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00072847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.03 or 0.00897101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,012.31 or 0.10513258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00100926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Vetri Profile

VLD is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 354,124,430 coins. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.