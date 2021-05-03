Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,695 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,753,042.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,876 shares of company stock worth $2,217,669 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

