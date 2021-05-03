VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $61.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

