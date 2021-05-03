Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.86

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 3747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

VINP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

