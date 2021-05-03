Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VIOT opened at $7.79 on Monday. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $539.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,995 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth $442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the period.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

