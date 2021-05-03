Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,837,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VPER opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. Viper Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About Viper Networks
