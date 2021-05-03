Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,837,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VPER opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. Viper Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

