Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 40.6% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 79,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its position in Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $464,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

