Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE:VST opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.