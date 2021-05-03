Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $613,078.25 and approximately $477,340.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

