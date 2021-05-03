VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $43.15 on Monday. VSE has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $547.66 million, a P/E ratio of 431.54 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

