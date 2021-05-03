W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.870-4.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.W. P. Carey also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.87-4.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $74.89 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

