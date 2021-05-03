W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.00-20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7-13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.37 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 19.000-20.500 EPS.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $441.37. 1,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $263.27 and a fifty-two week high of $452.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

