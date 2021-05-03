Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Walmart by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

