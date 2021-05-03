Warner Music Group (WMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.96 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMG shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

