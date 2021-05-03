Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCC opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $813.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

