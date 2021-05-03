Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.08.

WCN stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.71, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

