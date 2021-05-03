Waves Community Token Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Waves Community Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $329.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00064754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.59 or 0.00278609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.48 or 0.01173255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.45 or 0.00724926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,114.02 or 1.00197180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,946 coins. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

