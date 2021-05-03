Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,895,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,186,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.