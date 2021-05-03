Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.3% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $325.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $927.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average of $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

