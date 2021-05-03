Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 266 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,411,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $496.58 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $271.91 and a one year high of $507.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.06 and a 200 day moving average of $434.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

