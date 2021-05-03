Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,035,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,124,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $154.64 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $119.65 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.33.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

