Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $274.81 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.93 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.72 and a 200 day moving average of $252.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

