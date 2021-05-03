Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $57,030,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 934,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $45.69 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

