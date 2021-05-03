Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

FB stock opened at $325.08 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

