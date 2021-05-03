Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,276 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $101.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

