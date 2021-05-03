Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,438,000 after buying an additional 61,595 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $633,046,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $201.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average is $187.21. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

