Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $934,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,909,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $284.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.32 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

