Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $262.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.68 and a 200-day moving average of $246.84. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $204.20 and a 1 year high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

