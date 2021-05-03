Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,465,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vistra by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

