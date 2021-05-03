Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 24,925 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,187 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,925 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 748.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,739 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $1,317,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $4,180,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 70.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,719,624 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $122,487,000 after buying an additional 1,533,912 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

FCX opened at $37.71 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of -418.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

