Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GigCapital3 (GIK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE: GIK) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – GigCapital3 is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – GigCapital3 is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – GigCapital3 is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – GigCapital3 is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – GigCapital3 is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – GigCapital3 is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GigCapital3 stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. 3,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,494. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39. GigCapital3, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GigCapital3 by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000.

GigCapital3, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

