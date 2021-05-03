Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GigCapital3 (GIK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE: GIK) in the last few weeks:
- 4/16/2021 – GigCapital3 is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – GigCapital3 is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – GigCapital3 is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of GigCapital3 stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. 3,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,494. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39. GigCapital3, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $17.36.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GigCapital3 by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000.
