Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northern Trust (NTRS)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/27/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.
- 4/9/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $102.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $113.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $114.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.
In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,543,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.