Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northern Trust (NTRS)

4/27/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.

4/7/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $102.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $113.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $114.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,543,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

