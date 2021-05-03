Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wix.com (WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2021 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wix.com is benefitting from strong momentum seen in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) from Creative subscriptions along with robust uptake of G-Suite, Ascend, Wix Payments and other new e-commerce applications. Moreover, the company is well positioned to gain from growing user base and healthy adoption of its premium subscription services amid higher online selling activity triggered by the coronavirus crisis. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, Wix.com’s limited foothold in international markets along with sluggish spending among small-and-medium sized (SMB) businesses stemming from the coronavirus crisis continues to be an overhang. Rising investments in product development, and infrastructure to counter competition in the e-commerce domain is limiting margin expansion. “

4/13/2021 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WIX traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.04. 4,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,041. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

