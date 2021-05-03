Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after acquiring an additional 527,761 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 170,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after buying an additional 137,563 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,248,000 after buying an additional 109,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

