WesBanco, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.29 on Monday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1,481.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 206,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,676,000 after buying an additional 134,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1,436.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 99,979 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.