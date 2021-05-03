WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in WesBanco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

