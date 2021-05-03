Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $4.57 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lessened its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society owned 0.14% of Fluor worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.