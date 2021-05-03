Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.81 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $466.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.